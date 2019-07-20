San Diego Comic-Con 2019: all the trailers and updates from fandom’s biggest party

This year’s annual San Diego Comic-Con is underway in San Diego, California, and it’s one of the biggest nerd parties of the year. Studios bring out trailers for their biggest upcoming films, comic book publishers and toy companies show off all of the new merch and books they’ll be releasing, and of course there’s the cosplay, parties, and more.

This year, we’re expecting big updates for Marvel and the future of its film franchise in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, as well as trailers for films and TV shows like The Expanse, Westworld, Star Trek: Discovery, and more. Follow along for all of the updates and news from the show.