I wish Hasbro’s new Boba Fett helmet was available when I was a kid

You’ll soon be able to dress up as Star Wars’ most infamous bounty hunter — or at least get a start on a costume. On Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, Hasbro revealed that it will release a new entry in its premium Black Series line of costume accessories: Boba Fett’s helmet.

The Black Series line is Hasbro’s higher-end toy line, comprising of detailed action figures, lightsabers, and wearables. Over the last couple of years, it’s released versions of the helmets for characters like Kylo Ren, Stormtroopers, Shadow Troopers, and the X-Wing pilot helmets worn by Poe Dameron and Luke Skywalker.

Boba Fett’s helmet will join that lineup sometime in 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, preorders will begin today at 5:30PM ET, and it’ll cost $119. It’ll include LED lights, padding, and an adjustable range-finder. It’ll be available in the spring of 2020.

It also looks to be really accurate when compared what you see on the screen. According to Starwars.com, Hasbro scanned a helmet used in the films (It looks as though this helmet has the paint scheme from The Empire Strikes Back), and that they worked to match the paint colors as exactly as they could.

That’s not a huge surprise — toy and costume companies have paid considerably more attention towards screen-accuracy over the last couple of years. Costumes use more elaborate fabrics, detailing, and electronics, and Hasbro’s helmets have been particularly noteworthy — looking as as through they’re high-quality replicas themselves.

Hasbro isn’t the only company producing high-end Boba Fett costuming gear. Fett fan site BobaFett.com pointed out that EFX Collectibles recently produced a high-end helmet (It’s supposed to ship later this month, but it doesn’t look as though it’s available to order at the moment), and that costuming company ANOVOS is taking preorders for the bounty hunter’s blaster. (The site notes that ANOVOS has a history of not delivering preorders on time, pointing out that the replica of Fett’s jetpack that was supposed to ship last year hasn’t yet.)

Boba Fett is a character with a fantastically complicated costume, and building a screen-accurate suit can easily run you into the thousands of dollars. The 30-something-costumer me is jealous of the kids and fans that could go into a store and pick one of these up next year to start their own costume.