Watch the first trailer for Star Trek: Picard

At San Diego Comic-Con today, CBS showed off a full trailer for its upcoming series, Star Trek: Picard, featuring Patrick Stewart’s older version of the character as he’s drawn out of retirement. The series will debut in early 2020 on CBS All Access.

The show will take place more than 20 years after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation which aired between 1987 and 1994, and its film sequels, Generations (1994), First Contact (1996), Insurrection (1998), and Nemesis (2002).

The trailer comes after CBS released a vague teaser featuring Picard enjoying his retirement from Star Fleet in his vineyard back in May. The trailer shows off an older Picard who has tried to put his past behind him, but he’s approached by a young woman in need of help. He goes to the Federation to try and help, and finds himself brought back into the fold. Along the way, there’s glimpses of some familiar characters and lines.

This new series will see several familiar faces will return to reprise their roles: Commander William Riker, played by Jonathan Frakes; Deanna Troi, played by Marina Sirtis; Data, played by Brent Spiner; a former Borg drone named Hugh, played by Jonathan Del Arco; and Seven of Nine from Star Trek: Voyager, played by Jeri Ryan. The series will also feature Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Michelle Hurd.

Earlier this week, Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Michael Chabon told Entertainment Weekly that the series would see an “older, haunted” Picard returning to space, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be returning to the ranks of Star Fleet. And unlike The Next Generation, the show will come in a more modern, serialized format.