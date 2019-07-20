This neat stand turns your Apple Watch into a classic Apple iPod

Accessories company Elago recently its latest product, a neat stand that makes your Apple Watch look like a classic iPod (via 9to5Mac).

The W6 stand works with all of Apple’s Watches (Series 1-4), and works with the device’s Nightstand mode. The stand will charge the watch, and can act as a neat, retro alarm clock. You can pick one up in the classic white with gray touch-wheel, or in black with a red one. It also won’t break the bank: it runs for $15 from the company.

Elago has done this sort of thing before: it’s the company that created a Watch stand that looked like a miniature Macintosh computer, as well as a kind of pointless iPhone stand. The company’s also makes stands shaped like an original Nintendo Game Boy and the classic iMac G3 computer.