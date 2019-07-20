Amazon introduces Carnival Row’s world and characters in two new trailers

At San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, Amazon Studios released a pair of trailers for its upcoming fantasy series, Carnival Row. The two videos introduces the show’s two main characters, Vignette and Philo, as well as the fantastical alternate Victorian world that they inhabit.

Amazon ordered the series back in 2017, describing it as a “Neo-Victorian fantasy” in which a number of mythical creatures have fled their homeland and tried to integrate into our world. In the trailers, we meet Vignette Stonemoss (played by Cara Delvigne) and Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate (played by Orlando Bloom), and learn that the Vignette’s fantastical homeworld was peaceful until humanity arrived and brought war and violence with them. She and Philo met and fell in love, something that seems to be a bit of a taboo pairing in this world.

Viginette and the other centaurs, faeries, fawns, and trolls from her world escape into a city called The Burg, where they set up an enclave. There, they have a difficult time — racism and bigotry are rampant, with fae like her threatened, beaten, and murdered on the streets. Philo is tasked with investigating a string of murders in the city, which could undermine the unsteady peace between humans and creatures.

At the convention, the cast and crew for the show spoke about how the show draws parallels with the present day. Marc Guggenheim noted that “part of that world is a discussion ... about racism and sexism and classism and spiritualism, and we kind of cover it all and we look at all the different ways that you can differentiate the people and creatures in society, and it makes for a very layered and complex show.”

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 30th, 2019.