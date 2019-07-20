Star Trek: Short Treks are returning to CBS All Access this fall

During its big Hall H panel, CBS announced that it was bringing back its series of standalone mini Star Trek episodes, Short Treks, to CBS All Access this fall.

CBS introduced the series last year alongside Star Trek: Discovery, and used them to delve a bit further into the show’s various characters. Three of season’s episodes will be set on the USS Enterprise, and will bring back Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Ethan Peck (Spock), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) from Star Trek: Discovery. The trailer shows off what looks like Spock’s first days aboard the Enterprise and some troubles with some tribbles.

The episodes will also go beyond the characters from Star Trek: Discovery: two will be animated (potentially tying in with the forthcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks?), and another will tie in with the forthcoming Picard series. The teaser also revealed titles for the six episode: Ask Not,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” “Ephaim and Dot” and “Children of Mars.”

CBS didn’t reveal when the episodes would be released. The first season of the series released its episodes weekly in October 2018.