Pixel 4 screen leak show off large forehead bezel

A new set of leaked images of Google’s forthcoming Pixel 4 smartphone have surfaced on the web, showing off something that we’ve been expecting: it’ll have a large bezel on the top of the phone.

The leaked images comes from Ice universe (via 9to5Google) on Twitter, and show off the phone’s front panel. The images seem to confirm what we’ve suspected thus far, based on renders and dimensions of the phones: it’ll have some larger forehead and chin bezels that are bigger than competing phones like the S10 Plus or the OnePlus 7 Pro. Those bezels will cover up the variety of sensors and front-facing cameras that might otherwise have been hidden with a notch or popup camera.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

One suspicion is that the phone will come with some motion-sensing technology called Project Soli, which uses radar to detect fine motion above it. The size of those bezels, it seems as though Google needs plenty of space for the required sensors.

In addition to the images of the front screen, @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog came up with a series of renders of the forthcoming phone, which also show off the larger bezels.

And finally comes your first complete look at the #Google #Pixel4! As usual, 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + #Pixel4 VS #Pixel4XL 5K renders, on behalf of new Partner @igeeksblog -> https://t.co/PiGmSpv4Rj pic.twitter.com/FySTBL818x — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 20, 2019

In June, Google officially revealed the phone after leaked images surfaced on the web, showing off the back, but not the front of the device. That image showed off the large camera bump and sensors, and the phone has been spotted out in the wild. With this latest leak, maybe Google will unveil another official image.