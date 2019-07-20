Future Marvel projects will include the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Captain Marvel 2

Marvel President Kevin Feige just unveiled a packed slate of projects that represent the next phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, including sequels, original projects, and television shows, but he also announced that they’ve got plenty more to come beyond 2021, including sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, as well as with other properties, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four.

At the end of Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Feige announced that Black Panther 2, Blade, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Fantastic Four, and Mutants are all happening — they just don’t have dates confirmed yet.

It’s not a huge surprise that Disney has long-term plans for the Marvel franchise — in May, it announced slots for 65 films over the next eight years, including Marvel, Star Wars, and live-action Disney films. 2022 will include at least three Marvel films (February 18th, May 6th, and July 29th), although after 2023, that list grows sparse, with only Star Wars and Avatar films listed. If the company holds to its three-films-a-year schedule, it’ll have at least 18 Marvel films hitting theaters between now and 2027 — and that’s not counting the Disney+ streaming shows.

Tonight’s Phase 4 reveal shows off a mix of films that draw on existing characters alongside brand new ones, and it’s safe to say that we’ll probably see more new characters eased into the franchise as time goes on. Tonight’s announcement also shows that Marvel is keen to bring in some of the franchises that have long been out of reach due to Byzantine rights issues, like Fantastic Four and the mutants, which had been held by 21st Century Fox. With Fox now part of Disney, Feige and Marvel Studios will be able to incorporate them at some point down the road — just not right away.