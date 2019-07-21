Watch Simon Stålenhag’s art come to life in this fantastic fan-animated film

Simon Stålenhag has earned a considerable following for his fantastic retro-futuristic artwork in recent years, One fan has taken it upon themselves to animate his world in a brief fan film, bringing it to life in an eerie short video.

The video comes from an artist named Ilya Plotnikov, which puts some motion to the art from Stålenhag’s narrative art book The Electric State, which he Kickstarted in 2017, and set to music that Stålenhag composed and released online. The film doesn’t exactly convey the entire story, but it does perfectly capture the vibe of the world in the book.

The story is set in an alternate 1990s, following a runaway teenager and her toy robot as they embark on a road trip across a post-apocalyptic United States. The book is set in its own world, apart from Stålenhag’s best-known books Tales from the Loop and Things from the Flood, which are set in an alternate Sweden.

A regular film adaptation of the book is also in the works: Avengers: Infinity War’s Russo Brothers optioned the book for a feature film, with Captain America and Avengers screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, set to write, and with It director tasked to helm it Andy Muschietti. That was back in 2017, and during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the writers confirmed that the project is still in the works.

Quick look at the next project for Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely! It’s called Electric State. pic.twitter.com/WzqqhaMWvc — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 19, 2019

That film isn’t the only project based on Stålenhag’s works. Amazon Prime Video picked up Tales from the Loop for a TV series, which the artist confirmed was currently in production. While we wait for those projects to see the light of day, we’ll at least have this short video to tide us over.