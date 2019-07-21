San Diego Comic-Con wraps up today, and with it came a huge number of trailers for films and shows coming out in the next year. While Marvel undoubtably stole the show with its big Hall H announcements, the event’s trailers belonged almost entirely to the world of television.

There were some notable absences this year: Warner Bros. opted to skip the show, meaning we didn’t get looks at projects like the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 or Dune, and while Marvel did show off some footage from Black Widow, that didn’t make its way online (We’ll probably see something at its upcoming D23 Expo.) There were some other conspicuous absences: CBS didn’t show off a trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery, for example.

But what we did get was a good idea what the TV landscape will look like in the coming year. Networks like The CW, HBO, and TBS showed off projects like the final season of Arrow, Westworld, and Snowpiercer, while Amazon and Netflix showed off first looks at The Expanse and the new Dark Crystal revival.

We’ve rounded up all the biggest and best trailers from this year’s show in one place for your viewing convenience. Check them out below.

Agents of Shield Season 6

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD comes to an end with its 7th season, and while ABC didn’t bring a trailer for what’s to come when it premieres, it did bring along a look at the last four episodes of the current season. Season 7 will debut sometime next year.

Arrow

Arrow is coming to an end after eight years on The CW, and the network brought in a teaser for the finale. It included a retrospective for the journey that the series has gone on since it premiered way back in 2012. It’s a fitting way to close out the last season and a good overview for those wanting to get into the show before it begins its final season on October 15th.

Black Lightning

The CW’s Black Lightning returns for its third season on October 21st, and the network brought along a look at what to expect: Jefferson Pierce , aka Black Lightning wrapped up his fight against his nemesis Tobias Whale, and now turns his attention to a coming war against the Markovians while his daughters are developing powers of their own.

Carnival Row

Amazon has teasers its upcoming Neo-Victorian fantasy series Carnival Row in the last couple of months, and it brought two trailers to the con that explain the background of the world and the two principle characters that the series will follow, Viginette and Philo. The two provide an intriguing look at what appears to be a compelling series. It begins streaming on August 30th.

Dark Crystal Age of Resistance

Netflix announced last year that it was making a sequel to Jim Henson’s classic 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal, and released a trailer back in May. It brought along a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming show, revealing the craftsmanship brought to the puppets and world, as well as some of the action that we can look forward to. It’ll premiere on August 30th.

The Expanse

The Expanse began its life on the Syfy channel back in 2015, and when that network canceled it at the end of its third season, Amazon picked it up. Its teaser shows off a new season that brings the crew of the Rosinante to a new planet, where they’ll face some massive problems. Amazon also released an extended clip from the season as well. The show returns on December 13th.

The Flash

Barry Allen has faced a lot of villains over the past few seasons of The Flash. Next up in the forthcoming season 6? Bloodwork, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy, who gives an ominous speech about how metahumans (like Barry and his friends) are a cancer that need to be wiped out.

Harley Quinn Season 1

DC greenlit a new animated series based on antihero Harley Quinn for its streaming service, DC Universe. Its Comic-Con trailer showed off plenty of humor and animated action featuring the character, who’ll be voiced by The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco. The trailer didn’t say when it’ll be available, only that it’s “coming soon.”

His Dark Materials

With Game of Thrones now in the rearview mirror, HBO has been working to assemble a lineup that will keep people coming back. One of those shows is a new fantasy series called His Dark Materials, set in an alternate world. It’s based on a book series by Philip Pullman, and it looks like it’s captured the spirit of the books, as well as its giant armored polar bears. There’s no date on when this will land, unfortunately.

Impulse

YouTube’s Red series Impulse came out last year, about a young woman who has the extraordinary ability to teleport. It’s coming back for a second season, and the trailer for the upcoming season follows “Henry” Coles as she learns how to control her newfound abilities and stay ahead of people who are coming for her. The series will debut this fall, and the first season will be available for free.

Man in the High Castle

Amazon’s Man in the High Castle comes to an end with its fourth season, and the company brought a brief clip from the upcoming premiere, in which Juliana Cain is shot and drops into another dimension. We’ll see how the series wraps up on November 15th.

Picard

During a big Hall H presentation on Saturday, CBS brought along some updates for the next entries in the Star Trek franchise, including a full trailer for its upcoming series, Picard. Set 20 years after Jean Luc Picard left Starfleet, he’s brought back into the fold when he comes across a mysterious young woman. Along the way, there’s some familiar faces from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series will debut sometime in spring 2020.

Short Treks

Another Star Trek project that CBS brought to Hall H was a look at its upcoming second season of Short Treks, a six-episode series of mini-installments, each telling a standalone story. One will lead into Picard, another will revisit tribbles and Spock’s first day on the Enterprise, and two others will be animated.

Snowpiercer

Based on the 2014 film in which the remnants of humanity exist on a single massive train on a frozen Earth, TBS’s Snowpiercer will pick up a couple of years later, where Jennifer Connelly tries to keep a strict, class-based society in order. The series begins in the Spring of 2020.

Steven Universe

Announced last year at SDCC, the first trailer for Steven Universe: The Movie picks up five years after the last episode of the show left off (in what seemed like a fairly conclusive finale). But it seems that Steven and the rest of the Crystal Gems will have to face off against a new threat, which looks to threaten all life on Earth. Also, it’s a musical. Sounds like just another day in Beach City...

Supergirl

Supergirl has a new foe to fight next season, and it sounds harder to battle than any alien invader: social media and technology addiction. (Don’t worry, she’ll also still be facing off against plenty of super-villians and aliens, too.) Season 5 will debut on October 6th.

Terminator: Dark Fate

We didn’t get an official trailer for Tim Miller’s upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, but he did bring a behind-the-scenes featurette that showed off plenty of new footage and action a panel at Comic-Con on Thursday. The film hits theaters on November 1st.

Top Gun

In the world of unnecessary sequels, there’s little wonder that Tom Cruise is returning for a followup to his film Top Gun. In Top Gun: Maverick, he’ll reprise his role as fighter pilot Maverick, now a flight instructor. There’s plenty of pretty shots of fighter jets streaking across bleak landscapes, as well as throwbacks to the original. The film takes off on June 26th, 2020.

The Walking Dead Movie

Last year at the end of The Walking Dead’s 9th season, we learned that Andrew Lincoln will head up a trilogy of films about his character, Rick Grimes. Universal revealed that the films won’t hit AMC as previously announced: the first will be coming out in theaters. Beyond that tidbit, the teaser was... just a tease: no release date or even a title.

Watchmen

Another new show that HBO brought to Comic-Con was its upcoming “remix” of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s classic graphic novel Watchmen. The trailer shows off plenty of nods to the original story and characters, will follow the lives of a number of vigilantes in an alternate United States during the Cold War. The series will premiere in October.

Westworld

The latest trailer for the upcoming third season of HBO’s Westworld shows that the show is leaving behind its western-themed park for a World War II-themed world, showing off how some of the robotic characters are coping in the real world. The series will be released sometime in 2020.

The Witcher

After months of teasers and speculation, Netflix has finally given fans the first look at its upcoming adaptation of The Witcher — and although the show will only be drawing from Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books, not the far more well known video game series, it looks like a pretty slick fantasy series. There’s still no release date, though.