Overwatch’s next hero is Sigma, a scientist who controls gravity

Blizzard has revealed the 31st hero to join the ranks of Overwatch. Today, the company released a short animated trailer that showcases Sigma, a scientist who appears to have survived some sort of dramatic event that left him with the ability to control gravity in some fashion. “Gravity is a harness,” Sigma says in the trailer. “I have harnessed the harness.” Blizzard also describes him as “an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon.”

Unfortunately, the animated clip is mostly a teaser that doesn’t actually show Sigma in the game, so we don’t know anything about his special abilities or even what class of hero he is.

Sigma follows the release of the combat medic Baptiste in February, and his impending debut comes at a busy time for Blizzard’s multiplayer shooter. Last week, the developer recently a new “role queue” feature that allows players to better focus on specific characters and roles, and earlier this year, the creative Overwatch Workshop debuted to early success. Meanwhile, in the world of e-sports, last week, Blizzard also detailed how home-and-away matches will work in the Overwatch League next year.

As for Sigma, given the cadence of Blizzard’s teases and reveals, it’s likely we’ll learn more about the character — and how he plays — later this week.