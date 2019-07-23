Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’ reportedly includes Lightning port, new Taptic Engine, and updated front-facing camera

Apple is reportedly planning to release three new “iPhone 11” models this fall that will include the existing Lightning connector. 9to5Mac reports that these new iPhones will include Apple’s latest A13 chip and a new Taptic Engine that’s codenamed “leap haptics.” There aren’t many details about what this new Taptic Engine will provide, but it’s clearly going to replace the 3D Touch feature that looks like it’s on its way out.

We’ve seen a number of leaks focus on the cameras in the iPhone 11 previously, and Apple is expected to use a triple-camera system on its OLED iPhone 11 models. 9to5Mac backs up previous rumors that the extra space in the rear camera system will accommodate a wide-angle camera. This new camera will also enable a new Smart Frame feature, which will reportedly capture the area around the framed part of a picture so you can adjust the framing and perspective. The front-facing camera on the iPhone 11 will also reportedly get upgraded to make it capable of capturing in slo-mo at 120 fps.

Apple is expected to keep the same display resolutions as the existing iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, and these new models look set to simply replace Apple’s current lineup. We’re less than two months away from Apple likely unveiling these updated handsets, so expect to hear a lot more rumors about the software and hardware aspects in the coming weeks.