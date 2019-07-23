Epic will let you watch the Fortnite World Cup live while playing the game

We’ve seen game developers in the past build tools that let you watch its e-sports competitions from a viewer within the game itself, most notably Blizzard for Overwatch League. But Epic is going one step further for its upcoming Fortnite World Cup event this weekend with a full picture-in-picture (PiP) streaming feature going live in the next few days. That way, you can keep a live feed of the competition running while you play Fortnite, if the 100-person battle royale game isn’t enough stimulus as it is.

Today, Epic detailed the new feature and released a schedule of the three-day tournament’s events, which include a number of fan activities, another celebrity pro-am competition, and a fair amount of pre-show analysis and interviews beyond the main solo and duo tournaments. Epic says it’s turning on the feature by default as its “first step towards fully building out the in-game streaming experience,” and it’s hoping to gather some feedback about how well it blends within the main interface of Fortnite.

You’ll be able to opt out of the PiP feature, and Epic will remember your choice for next time. You’ll also be able to reenable it later if you’d like to only catch the tournaments and not any of the pre-show stuff. The live casting will be in English only for now without subtitles or captions, but Epic is pointing fans to Fortnite.com/Watch for localized content. It sounds like it’s hoping to invest more in accessibility and language support in the future.

Either way, this is a neat attempt to bring live content into the virtual game world in a way we haven’t really seen before. Hopefully, it helps Epic build an even more robust live viewing system within Fortnite.