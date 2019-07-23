How to get Amazon packages delivered to the trunk of your car

In 2017, Amazon offered its customers the chance to get packages delivered inside their homes with its new Key service. What if you’re nervous about giving Amazon the right to open your front door, but you’re also tired of having your purchases left out in the rain? Well, in 2018, Amazon offered an alternative: the company will deliver your package to the trunk of your car, where it can sit in relative security.

The service is available for specific types of cars (most recently, cars from Honda and Acura) in specific cities. If you want to give it a try, here are the current requirements:

You must be a Prime member.

You must live in one of the supported cities.

You must have one of the following eligible vehicles:

Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, and Volvo models from 2015 or later with an active connected car service plan (Amazon gives OnStar and On Call as examples)

Ford 2017 or later vehicles with FordPass Connect

Lincoln 2018 or later vehicles with Lincoln Connect

Honda 2018 or later vehicles with HondaLink Remote

Acura RDX 2019 or later with AcuraLink Remote

Finally, your package must not:

Weigh over 50 pounds

Be larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches

Require a signature

Come from a third-party seller

Got it? If you have the right type of car, live in the right area, are a Prime member, and fit all the other criteria, then you can begin getting deliveries to your car.

To get started, the first step is to sign up for Amazon Key:

Go to the Amazon Key page, the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store, and download and install the app.

Start the app and select “Set Up Vehicle.”

The next screen will let you check if your vehicle and location are eligible (assuming you haven’t already).

After several screens explaining how the car delivery works, you will be asked to enter information about your vehicle. You can then link your vehicle’s connected car service plan to your Amazon account.

That’s it! After this, when you purchase something through Amazon and choose an address that’s eligible for in-car delivery, you will be presented with that option, along with a delivery window for same-day or second-day delivery.

A couple of other items to be aware of:

You have to park within two blocks of your delivery address in a publicly accessible place (the Key app will show you if you’re within range).

If you change your mind, or park outside the eligible range, the deliverer will either, according to Amazon, drop the package off at the indicated address or try again the next day.