Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly include ultra-fast wired and wireless charging

As we get closer to Samsung’s August 7th event for the Galaxy Note 10 and larger Note 10 Plus, more details and photos of the devices continue to make their way out. The latest development is images and specs for the larger Plus model, posted by WinFuture. These largely line up with what’s been reported previously: the Note 10 Plus will feature a 6.8-inch display but in a form factor similar to that of today’s Galaxy Note 9. Samsung’s progress with shrinking bezels and a more efficient design have allowed for a bigger screen that hopefully won’t be an unbearable strain on your hands.

One difference between the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus is that only the latter will include a microSD slot, according to WinFuture’s report. Neither will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung is also planning to make some leaps in charging speed, enabling the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus to charge at up to 45 watts when plugged in and at 20 watts when placed on the company’s upcoming wireless charger. The Plus will have a 4,300mAh battery. There’s some debate about whether that wireless charging will top off at 20W or 25W. @OnLeaks says Samsung’s PowerShare feature, which lets you wirelessly charge another device with Samsung’s latest phones, will now be able to put out 15W, making it much more useful for juicing up headphones or even other phones on the go.

According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10 = 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom, 3600mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with "Air Actions" gestures. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019

According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10Plus = 6.8-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom + DepthVison ToF, 4300mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with "Air Actions" gestures. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019

Back to the specs: the Note 10 Plus will be powered by either the recently announced Snapdragon 855 Plus or Samsung’s own 7-nanometer Exynos 9825, depending on the region. It’ll have three rear cameras — standard (12MP), ultra-wide (16MP), and telephoto (12MP) — and a time-of-flight sensor on the back as well. The main camera will be able to switch between three aperture choices: f/1.5, f/1.8, or f/2.4

As for the S Pen, the latest rumors point to “Air Gestures” that will enable Samsung’s stylus to control and navigate the phone without directly touching the display. Samsung has included software features that detect when the S Pen hovers over the screen before, so we’ll have to see what’s new this time around. The S Pen will reportedly be blue for the silver Note 10; last year’s standout color combo was the yellow stylus with blue Note 9.

Some photos that purportedly show the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus side by side were also tweeted today if you’re looking for some sense of scale. But one odd thing about those images is the front, which seems to show a wider cutout for the selfie camera on the Note 10 Plus. We haven't really seen any other rumors indicating that this is case, and I think the consensus is that Samsung made the S10 Plus’ cutout bigger than it needed to be since the secondary camera didn’t do much.