Google’s Nest Hub Max will be released on September 9th

Google’s largest smart display yet, the Nest Hub Max, will launch on September 9th in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The Hub Max was announced back at Google I/O, which was also where Google formally announced that it would rebrand its smart home products under the Nest name.

The $229 device has a 10-inch display — significantly bigger than the existing Nest Hub. Like that product, the Max automatically adjusts its screen’s white balance to give the illusion that you’re looking at printed paper whenever your photos are being displayed. You can watch YouTube, pull up recipes, stream TV from YouTube TV, and control your smart home gadgets with the Hub, among other things. Personally, I think the 10-inch size should make for a better fit in the kitchen than the original model and could make for a great cooking companion.

New to the Hub Max is a camera for video chat. That camera also allows the Hub Max to act as a security camera when you’re away from home, much like a dedicated Nest cam.

The Nest Hub Max features stereo speakers and runs the same Google Assistant-focused software as the Nest Hub and other smart displays that are part of Google’s ecosystem, like the JBL Link and Lenovo Smart Display.

Droid Life and 9to5Google reported on the Hub Max’s release date earlier this afternoon.