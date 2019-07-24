Netflix launches mobile-only streaming plan in India for less than $3 per month

Netflix is launching a mobile-only version of its streaming service in India today. The lower-priced plan will cost Rs 199 ($2.80) per month, and it’s restricted to a single mobile device with standard 480p streams. While the new tier is only launching in India today, Netflix has hinted it would test the service in select countries so it could expand further in the future. The announcement comes just days after Netflix revealed a mobile-only service would launch in Q3.

Last week the company’s surprising Q2 earning results revealed it has only increased by 2.7 million paid customers globally, nearly half of the subscribers it was forecast to have increased by at this point. Netflix stock has continued to drop over the past week, signaling broader worries about the company’s slowdown.

One smartphone or tablet at a time

Netflix’s new mobile-only plan will work on one smartphone or a tablet at a time in India, and the company is hoping this will spur growth in an important market. “Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world- and they love to download our shows and films,” says Ajay Arora, director of product innovation at Netflix. “We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets—both on the go and at home.”

There are no signs that Netflix will launch a similar tier in the US, but if subscriber growth continues to slow then the company may be forced to look at similar ways to keep people hooked to its streaming service.

Update, July 24th 5:50AM ET: Article updated to correct wording on Netflix subscriber numbers.