Tetris Effect remains transcendent on PC

I named Tetris Effect my favorite game of last year, and with more than six months of hindsight, I feel pretty good about that call. It’s not something I play every day or even every week, but I think it’ll be seen as a classic, and it’s something I’ll always want to have access to.

That’s the biggest reason why this week’s PC release is so welcome. I know that I’ll be able to play Tetris Effect on pretty much any Windows computer I’m likely to own in the future, and it won’t be locked down to any particular resolution or VR headset. I also won’t have to worry about whether the PlayStation 7 supports PlayStation 4 backwards compatibility and so on.

The second biggest reason is that Tetris Effect looks amazing on PC. You can run it at super-high unlocked frame rates and at whatever resolution your monitor supports, with higher-quality visuals and more graphical options than the PS4 version. This is a game where every swirly psychedelic particle matters.

The PC version of Tetris Effect also adds a few options that’ll be welcome for players with certain use cases. You can now play a single stage for up to 600 lines, for example, which is four times as many as before. You’re also able to fix the speed indefinitely in quick play mode, in case you’re a hardcore player who wants to put your reflexes through endurance testing.

Otherwise, everything is basically the same. Tetris Effect is still Tetris filtered through a heady, sincere blend of hyper-chromatic visuals and plaintive electronic music. It’s still something that everyone should experience — and now even more people can.