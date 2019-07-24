Corsair has acquired enthusiast PC builder Origin PC

Corsair announced that it has acquired Origin PC, a company known for its pre-built enthusiast gaming desktops and laptops. According to a press release, the purchase is a play to expand Corsair’s reach toward more gamers who don’t want to fuss with building their own PCs.

In addition to making PC peripherals, like gaming mice, headsets, and keyboards, Corsair already caters toward the custom build market with popular internal components, like power supply units and RAM.

Origin PC will remain a separate brand from Corsair, and it will still handle warranties, product support, and purchases moving forward. Despite acquiring perhaps the most well-known name in the pre-built PC market, Corsair says it still intends to produce its own systems, like the Corsair One. The overlap makes some sense: Origin PC makes hulking no-holds-barred systems, while Corsair has made an effort to craft some space-conscious builds.

However, there will be a few changes to Origin PC builds. Corsair will incorporate its iCue software into machines, which offers “system-wide lighting synchronization and system monitoring” as well as Corsair’s Hydro X Series custom cooling systems. It says that further integration of Corsair technologies into Origin PC builds will come in the near future.

In 2018, Corsair acquired Elgato, which is popular for its capture cards that make streaming to Twitch and YouTube far easier. The PC scene has seen a lot of consolidation in the past few years with other high-profile acquisitions, like Logitech buying Astro and Turtle Beach having acquired Roccat.