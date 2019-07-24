How to pair your Mi Band with Google Fit

The Mi Fit app is... not great, to put it frankly. It contains a lot of oddly worded analyses when it comes to your sleep and steps tracking, and doesn’t display total calories burned in a day / week / month. Instead, it focuses on the miles you’ve walked, ran, or cycled.

This means that if you plan to use one of the affordable Mi Bands to begin tracking and improving your fitness, your efforts might be hindered by the fact that the app doesn’t quite display data in a useful or actionable way. However, there are a couple of apps you can use in place of Mi Fit to better view your activity data. I recommend starting with Google Fit, which has one of the more polished interfaces and syncs easily from Mi Fit.

Here’s how to do it:

To start, open up the Mi Fit app and tap the profile button on the lower right corner. You’ll be taken to an overview of your account, the devices that you have paired with Mi Fit, and other settings you can adjust.

Scroll down and tap Add accounts. In the app, Mi Fit will offer to automatically pair with WeChat and Google Fit, so hit the Google Fit option and confirm the sync. You should now be able to see your activities show up on Google Fit, with the words “Mi Fit” displaying next to any data that appears on the app.

If you decide you don’t like Google Fit and want to try a different third-party app, just go back to the “Add Accounts” setting on the Mi Fit app, tap “Google Fit,” and hit “Remove from Google Fit” to unpair.

Grid View The profile button on the lower right corner gives you an overview of your account.

Once they’re synced, the words “Mi Fit” will appear next to your Google Fit data.

You can also remove Google Fit if you want to.

There are many more third-party apps that work with the Mi Band on Android than there are in iOS. The Mi Band subreddit community is an excellent place to start if you’re looking for recommendations that best suit your specific needs. And of course, feel free to chat below about your preferred apps to use with the Mi Band.