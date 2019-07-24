Google expands its Sound Amplifier accessibilities feature to Android Marshmallow and above

Google’s Sound Amplifier, its accessibilities feature that helps enhance volume for those who have difficulty hearing, is now available for devices with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. The feature was previously announced at Google I/O 2018, and launched first on Android 9 Pie last February.

Sound Amplifier allows you to adjust frequencies to customize sound from your headphones, allowing you to emphasize foreground sounds and minimize background noise. The feature now also shows a green visualization that displays real-time audio, so you can adjust how much sound you want to reduce or boost.

Here’s how to get started:

Download the Sound Amplifier app from the Google Play Store.

After it’s installed, open Settings and go to your Accessibilities menu.

Scroll down and find “Sound Amplifier.” Tap on it and toggle the mode on. Note that this feature currently only works with wired headphones.

Once you have turned Sound Amplifier on, you can adjust the volume as needed. You can also adjust sound on each ear separately by checking the bottom option.

These customizations can be especially helpful when you enter different environments, such as a noisy concert, restaurant, movie theater, or during busy commutes. Sound Amplifier support is available for phones with Android 6 Marshmallow and later starting today.