Trump keeps losing tech policy fights

We’re two and a half years into Donald Trump’s presidency, and one thing is clear: his administration keeps getting absolutely railroaded in tech policy fights.

Unlike Barack Obama, whose administration’s oversight of the tech industry was marked by general coziness and a revolving door of industry players, Trump has been far more aggressive with the tech industry, weighing in on everything from Twitter’s algorithm to cryptocurrency regulation. But almost every time, his efforts have resulted in weak enforcement changes, whipsaw policy confusion among free-market conservatives, and / or outright losses. Take the three biggest policy fights so far:

None of those are good outcomes, and those are just the big three. But there are more:

You might agree with some of these outcomes, or you might disagree. (I think imposing heavy new speech regulations on private platform companies is a bad idea, but I know lots of people who disagree!) But the pattern is abundantly clear: Trump enters tech policy fights with inconsistent policy positions, doesn’t quite have the legal horsepower or agency resources to muscle through the consequences, and then backs down in a way that rarely improves or even changes the outcome for consumers or citizens.

Trump enters tech policy fights with inconsistent positions, doesn’t have the horsepower, and then backs down

Just ask yourself, honestly: is this Facebook fine really going to change anything about how Facebook works? Is Dish Network really going to become a viable fourth national wireless carrier after all of these spectrum transfer machinations? Do you know if Huawei should be banned from working with US tech companies or not? Do you think AT&T and Verizon are really going to get better about selling your data all over the place?

There are a lot of reasons why Trump keeps attacking tech and media companies — some of them are political, some of them are policy-oriented, and some of them are clearly, deeply personal. But whatever the motivations, it’s time that these companies faced meaningful oversight and checks on their power. They are a new class of gatekeepers with unprecedented power over American life, and it’s important to hold them accountable.

But so far, Trump hasn’t been able to do it.