Fortnite World Cup: everything you need to know about Epic’s $30 million tournament

The biggest Fortnite tournament to date is happening this weekend, and there is $30 million on the line. Starting tomorrow, Epic Games will kick off the first ever Fortnite World Cup, a massive, multipart tournament that brings together the best players in the world at the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, best known as the host venue of the US Open.

The massive prize pool combined with Fortnite’s unparalleled mainstream popularity make this possibly the biggest e-sports event in history. Fortnite is a game with bona fide global stars, like Twitch streamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney, who command audiences that rival that of the world’s biggest athletes. There have already been a handful of major Fortnite competitions, and the World Cup is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

If you’re just catching up on the competition, here’s everything you need to know to follow along.

How to watch

The Fortnite World Cup is streaming... just about everywhere you can think of. Not only that, but Epic just unveiled a brand-new picture-in-picture feature so that you can actually watch the World Cup inside of the game while you’re playing Fortnite. But if you’re looking to stream it outside the game, here are your options:

Schedule

The Fortnite World Cup is more than just a single competition. In fact, there are four different tournaments spread across three days. The big shows are the duos and solo competitions, but there’s also a celebrity tournament and a showcase for the game’s creative mode.

Friday, July 26th: creative and celebrities

The first day of the World Cup starts at 12:30PM ET, with a pre-show that leads directly into the Creative Finals at 1PM ET, which is designed to showcase some of the wildest player-made creations in the game. Eight teams of four players will be competing, with a total of $3 million up for grabs. And there are some pretty big names, including Ninja and Faze Cizzorz, who is known for designing some of the most deadly Fortnite levels around.

Then, at 4PM ET, its the Celebrity Pro-Am. Like previous celebrity competitions, this competition will partner well-known celebrities. The favorites are likely Ninja and Marshmello, who won the inaugural pro-am last year at E3, but there are also familiar faces like Tfue, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, and budding Fortnite star Ewok. The event lasts until 7PM ET.

Saturday, July 27th: duos

The real competition starts on Saturday, with the 50 best duos in the game. Each pair had to go through a fairly grueling qualifying process that lasted several weeks, and many of the biggest e-sports teams are represented, including the likes of TSM, Cloud 9, 100 Thieves, and Faze Clan. (You can see all of the qualified players right here, but the list notably does not include some of the most popular players, like Ninja or Tfue.) The pre-show starts at 12:30PM ET, before things kick off at 1PM through to 4PM ET. The winners ceremony takes place at 4:45PM ET.

Sunday, July 28th: solo

Possibly the biggest draw is saved for last, with the solo tournament. This is arguably battle royale at its purest: 100 players drop onto the island, and each has to fight to be the last one standing. The list of qualifiers is a mix of well-known names and relative unknowns, the most prominent of which is Tfue, who qualified for the solo competition but narrowly missed out on qualifying for the duos one with his partner Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore.

That means there will be plenty of potential for major upsets and surprises. Other big names in the solo competition include young prodigy and routine qualifier Danny “Dubs” Walsh of Faze Clan and Timothy “Bizzle” Miller of Ghost Gaming, who’s practically a Fortnite e-sport veteran at this point. The schedule is the same as for duos: pre-show at 12:30PM ET, tournament runs from 1PM-4PM ET, followed by awards ceremony at 4:45PM ET.