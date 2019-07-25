Nintendo announces Disney-themed Switch for Japan

After sticking with the same hardware for what felt like forever, Nintendo has picked up the pace considerably for its release schedule of Switch variants. The handheld-only Switch Lite was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, a new model with better battery life is coming next month, and we also saw the first new Joy-Con colors in a while last week.

Now? It’s Disney time. Nintendo has announced a new Switch bundle for Japan that ties into the popular Disney Tsum-Tsum franchise. A new game called Tsum-Tsum Festival is coming out on October 10th and includes Switch-exclusive minigames as well as the ability to play a regular mobile-style game of Tsum-Tsum by holding the Switch vertically.

The Switch hardware bundle features a patterned dock with Tsum-Tsum characters and the logo, while the included pink and purple Joy-Cons are similarly decorated. The Switch itself is the updated, longer-lasting model and has pink characters on the back. Also, the home button has ears.

The Tsum-Tsum Festival bundle will be released in Japan on October 10th and will sell for 36,080 yen ($333). No word on a release elsewhere.