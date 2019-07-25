Hyper Light Drifter is now available on the iPhone and iPad

Hyper Light Drifter — the gorgeous pixel art “slash ‘em up” — is now available on iPhone and iPad devices for $4.99, as the latest top-quality console / PC game to make the jump to mobile.

Originally developed by Heart Machine, the iOS port was published by Abylight Studios, which also worked on the Switch port earlier this year. The iOS version features the same Special Edition content that was released on the Switch, which includes a few new areas, items, and enemies.

While Abylight Studios claims that the port is “perfectly adapted for Apple devices touch-screen control and optimized to provide an unforgettable experience,” it’ll be... interesting (to say the least) to see how the game’s notoriously tough combat and gameplay translate to a touchscreen. Fortunately, though, Hyper Light Drifter for iOS also supports MFi controllers — a list of devices that will soon include Xbox One and PS4 gamepads when iOS 13 hits this fall.

And the game should run great, if nothing else: Abylight says that Hyper Light Drifter should hit 120 fps gameplay on iPad Pro, and 60 fps on iPhone and iPad. Not bad for a mobile port.

Hyper Light Drifter for iPhone and iPad is available on the App Store for $4.99.