 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest Marvel movie to hit $1 billion at the box office

New, 5 comments

But the money goes to Sony’s coffers, not Disney’s

By Chaim Gartenberg
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Marvel Studios’ hot streak continues, with Spider-Man: Far From Home becoming the ninth film from the studio to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. It’s also the first Spider-Man movie to do so, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Due to the complexities of Marvel and Sony’s rights deal for the web-crawling superhero, that money won’t boost Disney’s already record-breaking 2019 numbers. It’ll go to Sony instead, becoming the second $1 billion film for the company, after 2012’s James Bond blockbuster Skyfall. (Don’t worry, Disney will be just fine.)

Far From Home marks the third straight $1 billion film for Marvel in 2019, following Avengers: Endgame in April and Captain Marvel in March. (The other members of Marvel’s $1 billion club include the other three Avengers movies, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.)

Don’t expect Marvel to stop there, either: the studio has already announced its film plans through 2021. With anticipated films like the long-awaited solo Black Widow movie and a fourth Thor film on the docket, odds are that Marvel will have plenty more chances to reach the coveted box office figure going forward.

More From The Verge

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...