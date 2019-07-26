Spider-Man: Far From Home is the latest Marvel movie to hit $1 billion at the box office

Marvel Studios’ hot streak continues, with Spider-Man: Far From Home becoming the ninth film from the studio to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. It’s also the first Spider-Man movie to do so, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Due to the complexities of Marvel and Sony’s rights deal for the web-crawling superhero, that money won’t boost Disney’s already record-breaking 2019 numbers. It’ll go to Sony instead, becoming the second $1 billion film for the company, after 2012’s James Bond blockbuster Skyfall. (Don’t worry, Disney will be just fine.)

The third straight MCU film to cross $1 billion

Far From Home marks the third straight $1 billion film for Marvel in 2019, following Avengers: Endgame in April and Captain Marvel in March. (The other members of Marvel’s $1 billion club include the other three Avengers movies, Black Panther, Iron Man 3, and Captain America: Civil War.)

Don’t expect Marvel to stop there, either: the studio has already announced its film plans through 2021. With anticipated films like the long-awaited solo Black Widow movie and a fourth Thor film on the docket, odds are that Marvel will have plenty more chances to reach the coveted box office figure going forward.