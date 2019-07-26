There was a whirlwind of news on our site this week, which means this is a whirlwind Vergecast episode.
To start the show, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller analyze Apple’s acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion and how that will affect future iPhones.
Policy reporter Makena Kelly and policy editor Russell Brandom join the show to discuss Facebook’s $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission and other repercussions it has to face for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. There’s a whole bunch of other policy news, including the Justice Department announcing an antitrust review of Big Tech and updates on the T-Mobile and Sprint merger.
On top of all of that, there’s a stack of gadget news to get through. Samsung recently announced that the Galaxy Fold will return this fall, iPhone 11 rumors are swirling, and Sony finally put a mic jack on its RX100 camera, so there’s no way we weren’t going to talk about it.
There’s a lot more that’s discussed in this episode — including Paul’s weekly segment “What do you want, a medal?” — so keep listening to get everything.
Stories discussed this week:
- Apple buys Intel’s smartphone modem business
- Samsung says it has fixed the Galaxy Fold and will release it in September
- T-Mobile won’t sell the Galaxy Fold when it is rereleased
- Sony’s latest RX100 camera finally gets a mic jack
- The first speakers from Ikea and Sonos are inexpensive and sound great
- FTC hits Facebook with $5 billion fine and new privacy checks
- Facebook will have to monitor its own privacy rules — and that’s likely not enough
- FTC sues Cambridge Analytica and restricts former CEO’s business activity
- Facebook confirms new FTC antitrust investigation after posting strong earnings
- Why wasn’t the FTC harder on Facebook?
- Justice Department announces broad antitrust review of Big Tech
- Amazon ‘destroyed the retail industry across the US’ says Treasury Secretary Mnuchin
- Dish reportedly reaches deal with T-Mobile and Sprint to become the new fourth major US carrier
- Origin PC’s Big O gaming PC has a built-in PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch
- Anker CEO Steven Yang is all in on USB-C
- Apple iPhone 11 rumors: Lightning port, new Taptic Engine, upgraded …
- This year’s iPhone should be the last with Lightning
Loading comments...