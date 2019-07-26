There was a whirlwind of news on our site this week, which means this is a whirlwind Vergecast episode.

To start the show, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller analyze Apple’s acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion and how that will affect future iPhones.

Policy reporter Makena Kelly and policy editor Russell Brandom join the show to discuss Facebook’s $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission and other repercussions it has to face for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. There’s a whole bunch of other policy news, including the Justice Department announcing an antitrust review of Big Tech and updates on the T-Mobile and Sprint merger.

On top of all of that, there’s a stack of gadget news to get through. Samsung recently announced that the Galaxy Fold will return this fall, iPhone 11 rumors are swirling, and Sony finally put a mic jack on its RX100 camera, so there’s no way we weren’t going to talk about it.

There’s a lot more that’s discussed in this episode — including Paul’s weekly segment “What do you want, a medal?” — so keep listening to get everything.

Stories discussed this week: