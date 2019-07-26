Regal Cinemas is launching an unlimited movie subscription service

Regal Cinemas is launching its own movie subscription service that will let moviegoers watch an unlimited number of movies. The price will range from $18 to $23.50 a month, depending on the theater location. Called Regal Unlimited, details were posted on the theater chain’s website today, and the service is set to launch in less than a week, according to Deadline.

Subscription plans are tiered based on theater locations, with moviegoers in larger cities like LA and New York having to sign up for the Regal Unlimited All Access plan to find theaters that are participating in the service. The service will operate through the Regal Cinemas app on iOS and Android, where users can book their tickets.

There is a convenience fee of $0.50 for every movie you book through the app, and surcharges apply for special features such as 4DX, IMAX, 3D, marathons, and double features. But it also includes discounts at the concession stand, no blackout dates, and there’s less likely to be frequent hiccups and hijinks than the ill-fated MoviePass service that it’s modeled after.

With MoviePass shut down indefinitely, Regal joins the list of other subscription services that are still offering discounted tickets for a monthly fee, including AMC Stubs A-List and Cinemark Movie Club. You can compare prices for the alternatives and find a plan that works for you here.