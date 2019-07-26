You can already reserve the Galaxy Note 10 and it will arrive on August 23rd

Samsung is allowing people to reserve a spot in the preorder line for “the next generation of Galaxy,” which is another way of saying the Galaxy Note 10. It will accept reservations until 11:59PM ET on August 7th, the same day Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event where we expect it to unveil the Galaxy Note 10, and, possibly, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. That’s when preorders will open, and if you follow through with purchasing the device, you’ll receive it on August 23rd.

If you’re interested in putting your name down, you can do that now to be among the first to receive the phone when it releases. Samsung says that reserving will grant you $50 in credit to use toward accessories. The Note 10 is likely to be expensive, but you might be able to save some money by trading in your phone. Samsung is offering $600 in credit in exchange for the following devices, assuming it’s in good condition:

Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10, S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

iPhone X, XR, or XS

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

We’ve seen trade-in values reach this high before, but it’s typically reserved for the latest, most high-end phones. Samsung is widening the criteria by a large margin for the Note 10 release.

Google’s Pixel 3 and Samsung’s Galaxy S10E and S10 have recently sold for around or below $600. So, if you’re someone who got one of those phones during a sale, you can squeeze more value out of them during the trade-in process.