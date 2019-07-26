 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trump responds to France’s digital tech tax, promises ‘substantial reciprocal action’

New, 57 comments

The White House has yet to reveal details

By Chaim Gartenberg
Trump talks on a phone Photo by Shealah Craighead / The White House

President Donald Trump has responded to France’s recently passed tax on digital services, promising in a tweet that the White House would announce “a substantial reciprocal action” in the near future.

French President Emmanuel Macron signed the controversial bill into law yesterday. It will require tech companies that make €750 million in global revenue and €25 million in French revenue to pay a 3 percent tax on revenue generated by digital services in the country — which would include companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon.

Trump’s tweet isn’t the first backlash from the White House against the bill: the Office of the United States Trade Representative has already begun an investigation at Trump’s request to look into the new tax before it was even passed. The United States is very concerned that the digital services tax which is expected to pass the French Senate tomorrow unfairly targets American companies,” said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the time.

The White House had yet to reveal at the time of publication what form its “reciprocal action” would be taking.

Next Up In Policy

Loading comments...