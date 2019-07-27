Marvel’s Spider-Man films have been a standout for me in the MCU. What I think it comes down to is this: they’re not about superhero stuff all that much. It’s all grounded in Peter just trying to figure out life as a teenager, and his journey and failures as Spider-Man reflect that.

Far From Home took a small step away from the very fun high school drama that grounded the first film in this series, but it still stayed rooted enough in that world that it felt more like a genre-infused twist on a road trip movie than a magical powers / save the world kind of film.

These are also films that have understood that having a connection with the villain makes the whole story so much more tense and powerful. I will admit: I don’t think the villain’s scheme in Far From Home made any sense at all, but our connection with the character still goes a long way.

Check out eight trailers from this week below.

Zombieland: Double Tap

For a movie with zombie right in the title, there’s surprisingly little zombie action in this trailer. Mostly, a full decade after the first Zombieland, it’s just the original cast returning to have a lot of fun goofing around in their apocalyptic universe. It’ll come out on October 18th.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

It seems far too hard to tell a story about Mister Rogers that is simply about Mister Rogers, so A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood approaches it by going through the eyes of an interviewer who’s surprised to find just how affable he really is. It’s based on a real interview, which you can read here. The film comes out on Thanksgiving.

Gemini Man

Here’s the thing: if I were a studio executive and wanted to make a lot of money, I would absolutely greenlight a movie that starred two Will Smiths. Is the result extremely goofy? Sure seems like it. But it’s still two Will Smiths fighting each other. The film comes out October 11th.

Harriet

Kasi Lemmons, an actor and director who most recently was behind an episode of Luke Cage, is directing this tense-looking biopic about Harriet Tubman that turns her work on the Underground Railroad into a borderline action movie. It’ll come out on November 1st.

Jojo Rabbit

So you just directed a really popular, really successful Marvel movie... what’s your next move? If you’re Taika Waititi, it’s to star as Hitler in a World War II satire that you also wrote and directed. If you liked Thor: Ragnarok, you’ll probably like this. It’s due out on October 18th.

Catherine the Great

HBO has a Catherine the Great miniseries coming up, and all you really need to know is that it stars Helen Mirren. The series will debut sometime this fall.

The Goldfinch

Scoring a trailer with The National is basically cheating, and that kind of sums up how I feel about the adaptation of The Goldfinch so far. It’s an emotional book adaptation, and you can see the film trying to hold it all together as it jumps between timelines, as signified by slight changes in glasses styles. The film will come out on September 26th.

Angel Has Fallen

I had no idea this series was successful enough to make a third entry, but apparently the second one was a big hit internationally. The third film has Gerard Butler once again playing a Secret Service agent, except this time, he has to save the president and go on the run, The Fugitive style, after he’s framed for an attack. It’ll hit theaters on August 23rd.