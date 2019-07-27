Amazon has renewed The Expanse for a fifth season

Today at the Television Critics Association, Amazon announced that it has renewed its science fiction series The Expanse for a fifth season.

Last year, Amazon picked up the series for a fourth season after the Syfy Channel canceled it, and it announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the new season would debut in December 2019. Along with the news, Amazon released a new teaser for the upcoming fourth season.

Burn like hell, we’ve got incoming! Here’s a new Season 4 sizzle to top off the Season 5 news. #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/p74FJjXjx3 — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) July 27, 2019

Set centuries in the future, the series is based on a book series by James S.A. Corey, and follows the crew of a spaceship as they navigate a war between various planets in our solar system. Season 4 will follow the events of the fourth book in the series, Cibola Burn, although at this point, it isn’t clear whether or not season 5 will follow the events of the fifth, Nemesis Games. Amazon did not announce when the series would enter production, or when it would be released.

The company also announced that it was renewing fantasy series Carnival Row for a second season. That series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is set to debut on August 30th.