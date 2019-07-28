Epix is developing a TV show about the Apollo 8 mission

Premium TV network Epix announced during its Television Critics Association panel that it was developing a six-episode miniseries about the Apollo 8 mission called Rocket Men, according to Deadline.

Epix didn’t unveil any other details, such as a projected release or cast. If it makes it into production, the show will be based on Robert Kurson’s 2018 history, Rocket Men: The Daring Odyssey of Apollo 8 and the Astronauts Who Made Man’s First Journey to the Moon, which came out last year in conjunction with that mission’s 50th anniversary last year. Set in 1968, the book explores the implications of the Apollo 8 mission against the background of the chaos that took place that year — high-profile political assassinations and riots — and how the mission set the stage for future Apollo missions.

Launched on December 21st, 1968, the Apollo 8 mission marked the first time astronauts flew to the moon. Over the course of the 6-day mission, astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders took pictures of the lunar surface, as well as the famous “Earthrise” photograph.

As the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing has come and gone, the series is the latest project in a string of documentaries, books, and retrospectives about the space race. Last year, director Damien Chazelle released his Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, while in 2020, the National Geographic Channel will release an anthology drama about the Mercury 7 astronauts, The Right Stuff, based on the book by Tom Wolfe.