Apple might release two additional iPad models this year

It looks as though Apple’s iPad lineup will get a bit bigger. The company already has five different models of the tablet, but according to new regulatory filings spotted by AppleInsider, there could be two new tablets on the way.

Presently, Apple’s iPad lineup includes the iPad Mini, iPad, iPad Air, the 11 inch iPad pro, and the 12.9 inch iPad pro. The site reported earlier this month that the company had filed five models with the Eurasian Economic Commission, and this latest filing included two additional models.

What precisely those additional models will be aren’t clear, although the site speculates that it could be a refresh of the 9.7 inch iPad, possibly with a pair of 10.2-inch and 10.5-inch iPads that were rumored to be in the works earlier this year.