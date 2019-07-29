Sevenhugs expands its range of universal smart home remotes

Sevenhugs is doubling the number of universal remotes in its lineup today, bringing the total options available to two. The new Smart Remote U joins the original Smart Remote (now known as the Smart Remote X) and costs $100 less at $199. Both models are available for purchase from Sevenhugs’ website or Best Buy.

The original Sevenhugs Smart Remote was launched on Kickstarter over two years ago and aims to be a single remote to control both your home’s entertainment systems as well as any smart home gadgets you might have installed. Instead of physical buttons, it utilizes a touchscreen that can adapt itself to whatever device you’re currently controlling. You can even point the Smart Remote at whatever gadget you want to control, such as a smart light, thermostat, or TV, and it will automatically present the appropriate controls for that device. It uses sensors installed in the room as well as its own motion sensors to orient itself.

The new, less-expensive Smart Remote U maintains the ability to control both entertainment and smart home devices, as well as the sleek, touchscreen design. What it gives up is that ability to point the remote at something and have it automatically adjust its display. Sevenhugs says both Smart Remotes are compatible with “over 650,000 devices”, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and infrared control, and have the ability to control up to 80 devices from a single remote. The Smart Remotes also support automation schemes, so a single button press can trigger lighting, video, and audio at the same time. Like other universal remotes, the Smart Remotes also have infrared learning for simple programming.

The Smart Remote U is available in black for $199, while the $299 Smart Remote X, which maintains all of the same features of the original, is available in either white or black. Sevenhugs says the remotes will be available through Amazon in the coming months, but can purchased direct from the company or at Best Buy starting today.