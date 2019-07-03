VW’s Type 20 is an electrified dream of its iconic campervan

To coincide with the rebranding of its Electronics Research Laboratory, Volkswagen has produced a new concept vehicle based on its iconic campervan. The Type 20 concept vehicle began its life as a Type 2 Microbus that was manufactured in 1962, but it’s been modernized with a host of new features, including biometric security, a holographic display, a voice assistant, and, of course, an all-electric drivetrain.

The result is a vehicle that looks pretty retro at first glance but reveals a number of modern flourishes when you look a little closer. For example, key elements of the vehicle have been developed using a so-called “generative design” process designed to maximize strength while minimizing weight. The result is the weird, almost organic-looking design of the wheels, wing mirrors, and steering wheel.

The Type 20 includes biometric security via a 720p camera located in the driver’s door, which can recognize your face and unlock the door. There’s also a voice assistant, which can be accessed from both inside and outside the vehicle. If you’re outside, the car’s VW logo will flash like an Amazon Echo when you say the “Hey auto” wake words. There’s also a holographic display behind the steering wheel, which shows your current speed and acts as a sat-nav.

VW doesn’t give any range estimates for the Type 20 (it’s not mass-producing these, after all), but its 10kWh battery is unlikely to take it far. For reference, the Tesla Model S’s battery is 10 times bigger at 100kWh, and even budget electric cars like the second-generation Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe have bigger batteries at 40kWh and 22kWh, respectively.

If you’re interested in an all-electric Microbus that you can actually buy, then VW does have one on the way called the I.D. Buzz, which will go on the market in 2022. The Buzz will be just one part of VW’s all-electric I.D. lineup, which will also include the Buzz Cargo, Vizzion, and the ID.3. Until then, all we have are these photographs.