Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is adding Dragon Quest XI’s hero later today

The next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter is coming sooner than you think: Nintendo has revealed that Dragon Quest XI’s hero, the second of five DLC characters, will be available later today.

The DQ hero follows the addition of Persona 5’s Joker to the growing roster of characters. The new combatant will naturally feature a number of attacks and spells familiar to longtime Dragon Quest fans, as well as multiple forms spanning heroes from the series’ long history. In addition to the fighter, a new DQ-themed stage, based on the mythical Yggdrasil’s Altar, will be available. You can either buy the character on its own or as part of a multi-fighter pack.

For more on how the fighter works, be sure to check out this in-depth rundown from Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai:

Nintendo says that when the hero goes live later today, Smash Ultimate will also be getting an update that adds some useful features, including an online tournament mode and a “very easy” mode for those struggling through the single-player campaign. The next fighter, Banjo-Kazooie, is expected to launch later this fall.