Early adopters of Peloton’s fitness bikes are in for a pricey upgrade: this week, the company announced via an email to users that it will stop sending updates to bikes using the first generation of its touchscreen monitor. This model was sold in 2014 when Peloton first launched its bike before releasing a second iteration in 2016 that allows users to cast their screen to a smart TV.

Peloton says users with the first-generation screen on their bikes will still be able to ride and access live stream and on-demand content as usual, but they will stop receiving support for new features. The company confirmed to The Verge that it will continue to support bug fixes, however. In the past few months, lag and performance issues had been a problem for users with an older monitor on their bike as the company continues to push out new updates for music control, wireless headphone support, and workout metric displays.

“As we start integrating more features that are powered by machine learning and AI, we need to be sure that the underlying hardware is capable of handling these new technologies,” a Peloton spokesman told The Verge. “Given the age and technology of [the] first generation touchscreen, it no longer accommodates the software features we regularly develop and release.” On Monday, Peloton released an updated home screen that recommends classes to members based on music or instructors they’ve gravitated toward.

A $350 upgrade, plus tax and shipping

To combat the issue, Peloton is offering affected users a discount code to purchase the latest version of its screen (now in its third generation) for $350 — which is more than 50 percent off of the full value of $750 — for those who wanted to upgrade before this week’s news. (Tax and shipping, however, is separate.) The screen is removable from the bike, so customers at home can install an updated version by swapping the monitor which will still work with the rest of the bike regardless of when it was purchased.

Peloton says if you qualify for a discounted upgrade, you should receive a purchase code in your email. Those who purchased a bike secondhand may also be able to snag a code if they email the Peloton support team with the serial number on their monitor. (Generation 1 monitors have a red button at the top as pictured above; later models use a gray button.) If you’re experiencing other mechanical issues, such as those relating to pedals, wheels, resistance knobs, or broken water bottle holders, you should still be able to receive help to address those problems.

After the news was announced, users on the official Peloton Facebook group appear to have mixed reactions. While some are understandably upset about spending another chunk of money on their already expensive investment, others say technology is constantly evolving and that being prepared to upgrade a gadget you use regularly is no different than changing your smartphone every few years.

Update July 30th, 2019 11:02 AM ET: This article has been updated with a statement from Peloton.