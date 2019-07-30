Nintendo’s new Switch Lite is available for preorder at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for preorder on Amazon in gray, turquoise, and yellow, as well as the Pokémon Sword and Shield special edition consoles, via a tweet from Wario64. It costs $199.99 and will release on September 20th in the US, the same day that The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening hits shelves.
Whether the Switch Lite is your first Switch or your on-the-go option, there are a few things that you should know about it. According to my colleague Andrew Webster’s hands-on impressions of the Switch Lite, “Nintendo says there’s no performance difference between the two models, and you can still use the same accessories with the Lite, including Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Pro Controller, and the Poké Ball Plus. The Switch Lite still supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC, and has built-in gyro controls.”
One big thing to note is that the Switch Lite won’t be able to connect to your TV via the dock. It still uses USB-C to charge, like the larger Switch, though the port’s ability to output video is restricted to the $299.99 Switch model that includes the dock with purchase.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...