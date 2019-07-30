How to watch tonight’s 2020 Democratic debates

The race is on for who will be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020. Once again, 20 candidates will be spending two nights trying to convince US Democrats that they are the right person to run against Donald Trump.

This time, CNN is sponsoring the event, which is taking place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Things should be lively, especially on the first night, as front-runners Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren square off. On Wednesday, Joe Biden will test his mettle against Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and other hopefuls.

If you want to follow these debates as they happen, here’s how to do it:

When are the debates?

Like last month’s debates, these are being split up into two nights: Tuesday, July 30th, and Wednesday, July 31st. Both will run from 8PM to 10PM ET.

How do I watch?

This time around, CNN is hosting, and it’s offering several ways to catch the debates. You can watch them:

Streamed online at CNN.com

Via the CNNgo app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV

On TV at CBSN. (A cable subscription is not required.) In addition, CBSN will feature coverage before and after the debates.

If you’re looking for simultaneous commentary, a number of sites will be featuring live chats, including The New York Times and The Washington Post, or you can sign on to your favorite social media chat and exchange your views with other watchers.

Who’s actually debating?

It’s a full house both nights. Once again, each candidate gets 60 seconds to respond to a question and 30 seconds for rebuttal. According to CNN, colored lights will be used to help the debaters time their responses. Anyone who starts interrupting will get their wrists slapped by having their time reduced.

The Tuesday lineup includes:

The Wednesday lineup includes:

Who’s hosting?

The questions will be asked by CNN correspondents Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Don Lemon.

This may be the debate that finally filters down the crowd of Democratic hopefuls to a more reasonable number. So if you’re at all interested in today’s politics, this is one you probably won’t want to miss.