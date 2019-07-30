Apple confirms the Apple Card is coming in August

The Apple Card, the company’s credit card that was announced at its services event this past spring, will begin accepting applications in August, the company confirmed during its 2019 third fiscal quarter earnings call.

“Thousands of Apple employees are using the Apple Card every day in a beta test and we will begin to roll out the Apple Card in August,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

The Apple Card will come in both a digital and a physical, titanium card form. However, the Apple Card won’t use a traditional 16-digit card number, CVV code, or expiration date as a personal identifier. Instead, it will generate those numbers randomly during each transaction to keep purchases secure. The numbers are also generated on-device, with the company promising that Goldman Sachs, the creditor, won’t be able to track and see where you’ve shopped, what you bought, or how much money you spent.

Apple will also offer incentives for cash back rewards, such as 2 percent back on purchases made with Apple Pay or 3 percent for Apple store purchases. These aren’t the best rewards out there compared to other credit cards, but it’s a relatively convenient card to get if you already use an iPhone and plan to buy a lot more Apple products.

Apple didn’t say exactly when in August the Apple Card is launching, but expect the update to come soon to your Wallet app when applications open.