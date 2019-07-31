Vizio starts rolling out Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its TVs

Vizio is the latest TV maker to launch support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, which makes it easy to play content from an iOS device or Mac on the larger screen, and HomeKit. HomeKit integration allows people to control the TV using Apple’s Home app or with Siri voice commands. Vizio has started rolling out an update to its SmartCast 3.0 software that includes support for both, but it notes it’s a process that’ll continue through “the coming months” before all compatible sets are updated.

Speaking of which, Vizio is far exceeding other TV manufacturers in terms of how many past and present models are eligible for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016 will receive the two features. Meanwhile, other companies are limiting the convenient add-ons to 2019 sets or, in some cases, their TVs from last year.

LG also recently rolled out AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its latest models. Samsung led the pack with AirPlay 2, but it opted not to include HomeKit. Instead, it was the first TV maker to get the Apple TV app, which provides access to movie rentals / purchases and Apple’s subscription TV channels, including HBO.