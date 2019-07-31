Fortnite e-sports: the World Cup and beyond

Fortnite is the most popular game in the world, but it’s also slowly becoming a major spectator sport. Developer Epic Games has invested a lot into making sure that’s the case. In 2018, the company pledged $100 million toward competitive Fortnite, which resulted in a series of major tournaments and a 10-week qualifying period for the spectacular Fortnite World Cup, which took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along the way, Epic has steadily made changes to improve the e-sports landscape, and the competitions have forged a new generation of stars on Twitch and YouTube. It looks like things will only grow from there.
May 21, 2018, 1:26pm EDT
July 30
How the Fortnite World Cup could inspire the next Ninja or Tfue
The battle royale game is minting a new generation of superstars
July 30
Watch Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha show off his trophy on The Tonight Show
The trophy is indeed heavy
July 29
The Fortnite World Cup Finals were a victory lap for Epic Games
A three-day extravaganza that turned teenagers into millionaires
July 28
Epic teases Fortnite season 10 during World Cup Finals
Less than a week away
July 25
Fortnite World Cup: everything you need to know about Epic’s $30 million tournament
How to watch and what to look out for
July 23
Epic will let you watch the Fortnite World Cup live while playing the game
The developer is launching a picture-in-picture feature for the tournament
June 19
Fortnite’s second celebrity tournament was a spectacular preview of next month’s World Cup
Mixing a wild custom stage, well-known stars, and lots of money on the line
April 18
Fortnite is getting a World Cup for creative mode, too
A game design competition with $3 million on the line
February 22
Fortnite’s $30 million World Cup final is happening in July
Get ready for a battle royale in New York City
February 11
Fortnite, Overwatch, and Apex Legends: how to follow a huge week for e-sports
Keep track of everything
January 17
Epic will hold off on releasing game-changing Fortnite updates before big tournaments
The time window will last from a few days to up to a week
November 20, 2018
Fortnite’s $1 million winter tournament is open to everyone
Winter Royale starts later this month
September 6, 2018
Epic’s Summer Skirmish series was a beta for the future of competitive Fortnite
Much like the game itself, Fortnite’s first e-sports circuit was an ongoing experiment
July 30, 2018
Fortnite’s grand e-sports plans are off to a shaky start
Overwatch and PUBG had a huge weekend, while Epic’s Summer Skirmish series is still very much in beta
July 13, 2018
I hope the Fortnite World Cup looks a lot like the real World Cup
A chance for a global e-sports spectacle
June 17, 2018
Fortnite’s celebrity tournament felt like a trial run for Epic’s grand e-sports ambitions
The future of Fortnite e-sports will likely look like this
June 12, 2018
The first Fortnite World Cup with $100 million in prize money is happening in 2019
Qualifiers start later this year, and anyone can participate
May 21, 2018
Epic will provide $100 million for Fortnite competition prize pools in its first year
An eye-popping figure that vaults Epic’s battle royale game to the top tier of e-sports