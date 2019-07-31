Fortnite e-sports: the World Cup and beyond

Fortnite is the most popular game in the world, but it’s also slowly becoming a major spectator sport. Developer Epic Games has invested a lot into making sure that’s the case. In 2018, the company pledged $100 million toward competitive Fortnite, which resulted in a series of major tournaments and a 10-week qualifying period for the spectacular Fortnite World Cup, which took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Along the way, Epic has steadily made changes to improve the e-sports landscape, and the competitions have forged a new generation of stars on Twitch and YouTube. It looks like things will only grow from there.