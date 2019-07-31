Epic teases a huge explosion for Fortnite season 10

We’re just a day away from season 10 of Fortnite, and it looks like things are going to get... explosive. In a short video, developer Epic teased an event many fans have been expecting: the glowing orb in Loot Lake appears primed to blow up. Cracks have been appearing on the orb over the past few days, leading to speculation that a cataclysmic event was in the works. The teaser was accompanied by the phrase “zero in.”

It’s been a few days of teasing from Epic. It started on Sunday at the World Cup Finals, with a single image of the previously destroyed location Dusty Depot along with the phrase “think back.” Subsequent teasers similarly showed off elements from Fortnite’s past, including the Visitor from season 4 and Drift from season 5. It appears that Epic is looking to tap into the surprisingly rich history of the game’s fiction for the upcoming season.

All should be revealed soon: Fortnite season 10 launches on August 1st.