Amazon launches a personal shopper service that sends monthly curated clothing boxes

Amazon announced today that it’s launching a new fashion-oriented service that’ll send Prime subscribers curated clothing options every month. The service, called Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, allows Prime members to answer a survey about their fit and trend preferences and then receive clothing that fits their desires. The survey questions cover patterns they like, their measurements, budget preferences, and the clothing styles they prefer. That survey goes directly to Amazon’s stylist team which then curates items and brands based on each person’s answers.

Up to eight pieces of clothing will be included in every monthly box, which the subscriber can preview before it ships. Everyone gets a seven-day try-on period, and then, of course, they only pay for what they keep. The rest of the items can be returned in a resealable box that includes a prepaid label. The service costs $4.99 a month and is only available for women for now in sizes 0–24 and XS–XXL/3X and women’s shoes in sizes 5–12. A men’s service is reportedly in development.

This service sets Amazon up to compete directly with Stitch Fix, another company that offers personal styling and subscription boxes. It’s valued at $2 billion. Stitch Fix offers boxes for women, men, and kids, and subscribers have to pay $20 for each shipment, which goes toward their purchases. They can’t preview the looks ahead of time, but the company is at an advantage over Amazon by already having launched a wide range of possible curated looks for different ages and sizes. Still, Amazon could theoretically convince more people to try subscription clothing boxes if only because of its large number of Prime subscribers (over 100 million in the US) and the relatively cheap cost to get started.

Amazon’s endeavored itself to conquering fashion in addition to everything else it sells. The company launched an AI-powered tool called StyleSnap, which allows people to take a photo of clothing and find it online. It has also launched other hardware that’s oriented toward clothing purchases.