Samsung charged with misleading Galaxy phone owners over water resistance

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is taking Samsung to court over allegations it misled customers over the nature of various phones’ water resistance. Samsung has been depicting phones in or near to unsuitable environments such as swimming pools and oceans since 2016, the ACCC alleges, when it didn’t have a basis to make this representation.

“The ACCC alleges Samsung’s advertisements falsely and misleadingly represented Galaxy phones would be suitable for use in, or for exposure to, all types of water, including in ocean water and swimming pools, and would not be affected by such exposure to water for the life of the phone, when this was not the case,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement. The lawsuit is based on a review of more than 300 advertisements.

Various Galaxy phones are advertised as having IP68 water resistance, meaning that they can last in waters 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes. But as the ACCC points out, that doesn’t cover all types of water, and Samsung itself says that the Galaxy S10 isn’t advised for beach use. “Samsung showed the Galaxy phones used in situations they shouldn’t be to attract customers,” Mr Sims says, arguing that consumers value water resistance as a feature and were denied an informed choice.

Samsung tells Reuters that it’s standing by its marketing and plans to fight the case.