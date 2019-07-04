Apple’s iCloud and store systems are down for some users

Some Apple users are reporting that they are experiencing issues with iCloud, which appears to have also affected services at the company’s physical retail stores, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple’s Systems Status page reports that iCloud’s Calendars, Contacts, and Reminders are currently affected by the ongoing outage, and that some users might have issues. The company says that issues affecting Apple Pay, Documents, Find my Friends, Find My iPhone, Game Center, iCloud Sign In, and other services have since been resolved.

Users on Twitter noted that the issues have extended to Apple Stores — some aren’t able to get their devices fixed, while others aren’t able to complete purchases.

It’s the second outage for the company this year, and comes a day after a day-long outage that affected several Facebook services.