Watch the first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan

Disney released the first trailer for its upcoming live-action version of Mulan during today’s Women’s World Cup final, showing off a sweeping adventure flick set in China’s Han dynasty. Directed by Niki Caro (Whale Rider) and starring Yifei Liu in the lead role, the film will join the ranks of the studio’s other animation-to-live-action efforts when it’s released next March.

Yifei plays Hua Mulan, the daughter of Hua Zhou (played by Tzi Ma), a strict war veteran. When he’s recalled to military service to fend off a Hun invasion, Mulan disguises herself as a man to take his place in the Imperial army.

The film also stars Donnie Yen (Rogue One) as Commander Tung, Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, Gong Li (who plays Xianniang, a character not seen in the original animated film), and Jet Li, as the Emperor. The trailer doesn’t show off her animal companions, a dragon named Mushu (who may or may not be in dragon form for this film), or Cri-Kee (who will be voiced by Jun Yu).

The film is based on the 1998 animated film directed by Barry Cook and Tony Bancroft, and follows a number of live-action adaptations that Disney has been making of its animated classics, like the Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, and Aladdin, as well as forthcoming adaptations of The Lion King (due out later this month), Lady and the Tramp (due out on Disney +), The Sword and the Stone (Disney Plus), and The Little Mermaid. This new adaptation will hit theaters on March 27th, 2020.