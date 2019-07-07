macOS Catalina and iOS 13 might use Face ID and Touch ID to sign onto iCloud

Apple appears to be testing out a new way for users to log onto iCloud.com with its next operating systems, according to 9to5Mac. The site reports that users who have installed the beta for iOS 13, iPadOS 13, and macOS Catalina can sign onto their accounts using Face ID and Touch ID, on their devices.

Beta users who visit beta.icloud.com either on their beta-equipped device or on their desktop are greeted with a popup asking if the user would like to use either of those systems, and then proceeds to log them in, without requiring two-factor authentication. It seems as though it would be a convenient and logical step for the company, given that you can already unlock your devices and make purchases with Apple Pay using either system.

9to5Mac speculates that the feature could be part of the company’s forthcoming Sign in with Apple tool, which users will be able to use as a single sign-on button for websites, much like Facebook and Google have deployed across the internet. Apple has touted itself as a force for privacy on the web, positioning Face and Touch ID as trustworthy tools. Given that iCloud was subjected to a major breach a couple of years ago, it’s easy to see the value in using the systems to log in.