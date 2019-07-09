Logitech updates its G Pro headset with Blue Microphones audio and sleeker design

Logitech’s gaming brand is unveiling a new headset today in its G Pro line, refreshing the last year’s model with one that’s slightly more expensive. But with that extra cost, you’re getting a more comfortable, higher-quality wired headset designed designed for PC gaming. It also looks much sleeker than before, with a new aluminum and steel design.

Logitech is billing this new version as an pro-grade audio device built with games that require frequent voice communication in mind, and it’s worked with Blue Microphones to design an audio input feature its calling Blue Voice, which promises clearer and crisper microphone and a bevy of tuning and filter options in its companion G Hub app. That way, if you don’t already own a standalone microphone from a dedicated audio brand like Shure or Blue Microphones itself, you can get at least some of the feature set and a portion of the quality level using Logitech’s new software.

Because the company is targeting the PC gaming crowd — Logitech-owned Astro is more for the console crowd — the Blue Voice option is only available for PC users, although the headset can still be plugged into a controller. But in that scenario you’ll be contending with a headset designed for desktop rigs, with an included six-foot cable and clip-on volume and mute controls.

Logitech partnered with Blue Microphones to design pro-grade audio features

The existing G Pro retails for $79.99, and this newer model, officially called the Logitech G Pro X headset, will now cost $129.99, if you want the Blue Voice option. If you don’t care for that and just want the hardware, you can pay $99.99 for the new standard G Pro headset.

I’ve been using the G Pro X for a few weeks now, and it’s a remarkably solid headset for the price. It’s lacking in the comfort department for me personally, as I find it grips the sides of my head a little too tightly. As a someone who wears glasses, that’s made it a bit uncomfortable during longer play sessions. It also weighs slightly more than last year’s model, at 11.3 ounces versus 9.1 ounces, so that’s a consideration, too.

I’ve found that the headset, because it doesn’t have the ability to rotate from side to side, can’t really be adjusted to try and alleviate that tight feeling. It either fits you well or it doesn’t. But I found that swapping the leather earpads for the foam ones had a noticeable positive impact on the comfort level, so it’s also a matter of personal preference and customization.

As for sound quality, it’s very solid, sounding as good, if not better, than comparable models I’ve used from HyperX, currently the highest-quality headset maker in my opinion for the price range Logitech is targeting here. (HyperX is still my go-to when it comes to comfort.) The Blue Voice features are great, especially if you’re an aspiring streamer or someone who just wants to get your toes wet with presets, filtering, and more in-depth audio engineering customizations. But it’s not going to make a huge difference to the average player who’s built-in microphone and standard sound settings will be good enough for a vast majority of situations.

That all said, when you factor in that you can get the same build and audio quality for $100 without the Blue Voice feature, that’s a good price for a solid gaming headset in this range. Both the G Pro X and the standard G Pro go on sale globally starting later this month.